Lithuania interested in further expanding ties with Azerbaijan

Lithuania is ready for any cooperation that Azerbaijan offers, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

Landsbergis made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku on Friday.

“Lithuania is interested in cooperation with the countries of the South Caucasus, including, undoubtedly, Azerbaijan,” Landsbergis said.

He noted that Lithuania is interested in further expanding these ties and intends to strengthen ties not only in the economic but also in the political sphere.

"The potential for the development of bilateral economic cooperation is great,” the minister said, stressing that Azerbaijan is Lithuania’s biggest trade partner in the Caucasus.

