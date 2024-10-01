Lithuania moves to revoke economic treaties with Russia, Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lithuanian parliament has approved three bills that denounce the country’s economic treaties with Russia and Belarus.

In a decisive vote, 90 out of 95 MPs agreed to cancel the investment promotion and protection agreement with Belarus, originally signed on March 5, 1999, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Additionally, 94 out of 96 MPs voted to revoke a similar agreement with Russia from June 29, 1999, while 96 out of 97 MPs supported the annulment of the double taxation avoidance agreement with Russia, also from June 29, 1999.During the parliamentary session, Vilius Semeska, one of the key proponents of the initiative, stated that economic cooperation is untenable due to Lithuania’s assessment of its neighbors as threats to national security, affecting not only Lithuania but all of Europe.On September 25, the Lithuanian government also approved a proposal to annul agreements regarding customs cooperation with Russia and Belarus. According to the customs department of the Baltic republic, it has ceased all collaboration with the agencies of these two countries and has not exchanged information with them since February 2022.

