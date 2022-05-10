Lithuania proposes to set up international teams for demining Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Demining operations in Ukraine could be conducted with the participation of international teams of sappers, Lithuania’s Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė said on the air of the national radio LRT on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The minister noted that Lithuania is striving to initiate the development and adoption of a European decision on the issue of demining in Ukraine.

“A group of our lawyers is now in Ukraine, but it also includes a demining specialist who will assess the situation and report to us about the needs of Ukrainian colleagues and our possible actions at the national level,” she added.

Bilotaitė stressed that Lithuania’s Interior Ministry and Defense Ministry are analyzing the possibilities of sending sappers to Ukraine.

News.Az