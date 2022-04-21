Lithuania supplies another batch of weapons to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania’s defense minister said his country has supplied Ukraine with a batch of mortars worth tens of millions of euros, News.Az reports citing BNS.

"We have sent military aid to Ukraine - we have handed over heavy mortars, we will not name their number. The value of the weapons is estimated at tens of millions of euros," Arvydas Anusauskas said.

The minister noted that Lithuania keeps sending weapons to Ukraine.

"It is difficult to name everything. These are not only Stinger missile systems but also other air defence and anti-tank weapons, grenades, machine guns, submachine guns, communications," he added.

News.Az