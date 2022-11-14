Lithuania to send Tampella heavy mortars to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine will receive Tampella 120-mm heavy mortars from Lithuania, the General Staff of Ukraine said on Facebook, News.Az reports.

“120 mm heavy mortars 'Tampella' are integrated on the M113 A2 armor platform to be transferred to the battlefield to the Ukrainian brothers. We have carefully prepared and handed over combat kits - mines. Ukrainian soldiers will be able to fight the enemy up to 7 km distance,” the Lithuanian Armed Forces said.

The General Staff of Ukraine expressed gratitude for the support and assistance provided by the Armed Forces of Lithuania.

In August 2022, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said his country’s military aid to Ukraine alone amounted to more than EUR 120 million, while the total amount of support will exceed half a billion euros.

News.Az