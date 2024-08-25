Lithuania to supply Ukraine with 5,000 drones, additional military aid by fall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania has committed to supplying Ukraine with over 5,000 drones by the end of fall as part of its military aid efforts, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has announced.

The upcoming aid package from Lithuania will also include 10 short-range air defense systems, anti-drone equipment, and ammunition, Šimonytė said at a joint press conference with the Ukrainian and Polish presidents in Kyiv, News.Az reports citing foreign media.She stressed that additionally, Lithuania is allocating 35 million euros for radar and demining equipment for Ukraine.Šimonytė noted that Lithuania has pledged to spend 0.25% of its GDP annually on supporting Ukraine, and she assured that her government would not only meet this commitment but exceed it.

News.Az