Lithuanian Azerbaijani community calls on UN to support Azerbaijan's peace efforts

Lithuanian Azerbaijani Association "Gunesh" has appealed to the international community to understand and support Azerbaijan's ongoing peace efforts.

The State Committee for Work with Diaspora told News.Az that the statement addressed on behalf of the Association to the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Geneva says that Lithuanians of Azerbaijani origin are deeply concerned about the current situation in the South Caucasus region as a result of unacceptable actions of revanchist forces in Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora.

The statement noted that as a result of Armenia's occupation policy over 30 years, the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan has turned into ruins, and the urgent problems left unresolved after the 2020 war.

More than 300 innocent Azerbaijani civilians and military personnel have been killed and injured so far as a result of mines laid by the Armenian armed forces, a gross violation of the law by the Armenian side, which has not provided Baku with accurate maps of minefields. Accordingly, it was reiterated that Azerbaijan, which had proven its commitment to regional cooperation through the example of neighboring Georgia, was trying to protect its sovereignty in accordance with international law, including over transport and communication routes, and that the Khankendi-Lachin road was open.

At such a critical and important stage, the "Gunesh" called on international organizations not to believe Armenian fabrications, to provide practical support to Azerbaijan's peace-loving position, and to promote constructive dialogue between the sides.

