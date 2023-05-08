Lithuanian companies are invited to participate in projects implemented in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan

Lithuanian companies are invited to participate in projects implemented in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan

Lithuanian companies are invited to participate in projects implemented in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuanian companies and investors are invited to participate in projects implemented in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, it was noted during the meeting of the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation, News.az reports.

During his speech at the meeting, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed about the efforts made by our country towards the restoration of the territories affected by the conflict, as well as the reintegration of the population in the post-conflict period.

News.Az