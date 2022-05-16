Lithuanian president to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on May 18, News.Az reports citing the Lithuanian leader’s press service.

Nauseda is expected to hold a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

During the visit, it is planned to discuss cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania in the economic and energy fields, the security situation in the Caucasus region, as well as relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The president of Lithuania is also scheduled to take part in the Lithuanian-Azerbaijani business forum and meet with Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

