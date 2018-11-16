Lithuania’s medical tourism potential to be highlighted in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eleven Lithuanian-based enterprises providing services in the field of medical tourism, in cooperation with the country’s State Department of Tourism, will take

MedANTOR aims to promote medical and wellness services abroad among travel agencies in Russia.

“In Lithuania, there are many-sided opportunities for medical and recreational recreation. Last year’s workshop noted a great interest in treatment in Lithuanian clinics, diagnostic programs and recreation in Lithuanian resorts,” said Irena Achonen, project manager at the Lithuanian State Department of Tourism, marketing coordinator of medical tourism.

The representative of the State Department of Tourism will tell the event participants about the medical services and new developments in the field of health tourism in Lithuania, will introduce representatives of the largest multidisciplinary clinics in Vilnius, health-improving and sanatorium-and-spa complexes Palanga, Druskininkai and Birštonas, and present travel companies operating in the field of medical and health tourism.

Moreover, LITCARE, a Lithuanian medical tourism cluster will present its members, as well as its medical diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitation centers, dental clinics, sanatoria, spa-centers and hotels. The cluster offers a wide range of services - from remote consultation of tourists, travel planning and accommodation to therapeutic and surgical treatment, medical rehabilitation programs, aesthetic and therapeutic dentistry, cosmetology, sports and many other areas of medicine.

“The flow of medical tourists from Russia to Lithuania is constantly growing. This is especially felt by the institutions that provide spa services and spa treatment. Representatives of the Lithuanian medical tourism cluster annually take part in MedANTOR, as this is a very convenient and effective format for meetings with existing and potential partners. We are trying to maintain and expand business contacts in the Russian-speaking markets, to improve the image of Lithuania as a country favorable for medical tourism,” said LITCARE executive director Gražvydas Morkus.

The private medical institutions Kardiolita and Center for Medical Diagnostics and Treatment are also striving to establish business contacts. These clinics introduce the latest treatment methods and take pride in highly qualified specialists in various fields.

During the event, Gradiali, Egle and Energetikas sanatoriums will offer their rehabilitation, wellness programs, rest and spa-services. Birštonas-based Vytautas Mineral SPA, recognized in 2017 as the most innovative spa center in Europe and the most professional spa center in the Baltic countries (ESPA award for the newest wellness service Flow and golden medal at the Baltic Championship in Massage), will also try to attract the attention of Russian agencies.

VILNIUS SPA, recognized as the best spa center in the Eastern Region (World Spa & Wellness Awards SPASTAR), will share information about its services during the event.

ABK TRAVEL and VILNIUS TRAVEL SERVICE companies with many years of experience in the Russian tourism market will provide additional services such as travel arrangements, accommodation, transfer, and leisure planning.

The Palanga Tourist Information Center will present the potential of the Lithuanian sea resort in the areas of recreation, treatment and entertainment, and provide contacts to service providers.

According to statistics of hotel institutions, in the first half of this year, Lithuania welcomed 86,900 tourists from Russia, which is 12.8% more than compared the same period of the previous year.

MedANTOR will be held at The Ritz-Carlton Moscow (from 10:00 to 16:00), on November 14, 2018. The presentation on Lithuania’s medical and health tourism will take place from 14:20 to 14:40.

News.Az

