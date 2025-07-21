Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Solana (SOL), & Cardano (ADA) price prediction as Ethereum (ETH) targets $4800

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ethereum’s current trajectory has global traders buzzing, with momentum building around a striking $4,800 target. This level signals not just historical parity—it suggests broader confidence in smart-contract ecosystems and institutional interest. As ETH finds its footing, attention naturally turns to which altcoins will ride in its slipstream. In this feature, we’ll explore three distinct players—from a next-gen meme chain to long-standing smart contract powers—to understand why they could shine in this bullish environment.

Ethereum: The Bullish Backbone

Ethereum’s resurgence is built on a bedrock of fundamental upgrades and macro tailwinds. The 2025 Pectra upgrade, the platform’s most significant overhaul since The Merge, recently rolled out. Media reports indicate the upgrade has boosted user experience and scalability, renewing bullish sentiments surrounding ETH. Analysts are now predicting that ETH will target $4,800 for its next rally in 2025. Meanwhile, when Ethereum trends upward, it provides fuel for several coins to rally equally. That pattern sets the stage for the three coins we'll examine next.

Solana (SOL): Breaking to New Highs

Solana’s profile has shifted dramatically from caution to optimism this year. The network has accelerated development, improved uptime, and attracted institutional attention, especially after Bloomberg suggested a nearly certain chance of Solana ETF approval. Technical backing adds to the bullish case. SOL recently closed above a crucial resistance at $170, forming a valid "cup-and-handle" pattern. One prominent analyst noted that maintaining that breakout could see SOL resurgent toward $200, and eventually their previous record highs. Crypto research groups forecast a measured climb: as wallet interactions rise, recent estimates suggest 14.6 million active daily addresses—SOL appears well-positioned for upwards of 75–100% gains through mid-2026, assuming the pace of network adoption holds.

Cardano (ADA): Governance, Development, and a Steady Climb

Far from the hype spectrum, Cardano continues building for the long game. Its peer-reviewed growth and methodical rollout have recovered investor confidence recently. ADA just invalidated a bearish trendline, closing decisively above, with temporary resistance around $0.72–– and the next key resistance near $1.00. Though quieter than other ecosystems, Cardano’s stability and self-sustaining design complement a market rally led by Ethereum. If network usage and governance continue expanding, ADA could rise 30–50% over the next 12–18 months, on top of ongoing ETH-led momentum.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Layer-2 Charging From Behind

Finally, the wildcard: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). This is not your average meme coin. LILPEPE launched as a Layer-2 chain dedicated to memes, boasting ultra-low fees, instant settlements, and defenses against catching bots at launch. Its presale is in stage six at $0.0015, following five successful phases that raised over $6.7 million in just over a month. Its listing on CoinMarketCap adds legitimacy, while the high engagement signals growing traction. As Ethereum’s smart-contract resurgence pumps fresh demand into Layer-2s, LILPEPE’s meme ecosystem is already set for takeoff. What makes Little Pepe compelling is that it isn’t chasing a token listing—it’s building its own ecosystem. The roadmap that followed the initial presale phases has aimed squarely at growth: listing on CEX platforms, community incentives via giveaways, and building a memes launchpad. As Ethereum’s infrastructure strengthens and attention turns to smaller chains that piggyback on its growth, LILPEPE stands to gain significant speculative and network-driven upside.

Riding the Wave Together

Let’s be clear: these three assets aren’t mirrors of one another. Ethereum provides the foundational confidence while adding both macro- and micro-catalysts. Solana reacts faster to DeFi cycles and ETF news, often amplified by speculative flow. Cardano operates at a different cadence—deliberate, decentralized, and persistent. Meanwhile, Little Pepe sits at the intersection of meme culture and utility on a Layer-2 scale. As ETH rallies, a portion of liquidity typically filters into both long-standing projects like SOL and ADA and into newer entrants that manage to stay under the radar, like LILPEPE. For those who entered LILPEPE presale at $0.0015, with a low token price and a roadmap now backing its legitimacy, there's a narrative in place for outsized returns.

A Bullish Outlook as ETH Eyes $4,800

Ethereum’s march toward $4,800 is a symptom of a market reawakening. That same underlying driver—valid upgrades, institutional interest, and rising TVL—is pushing attention outward to altchains and meme-driven Layer-2s alike. Solana is reclaiming its position thanks to ecosystem resilience and technical form. Cardano’s gradual resurgence offers steadiness and community loyalty. And LILPEPE, riding both the meme storm and next-gen Layer-2 architecture, now sits in position to become the breakout story of the phase. For investors, that may translate to a simple strategy: maintain core exposure to Ethereum, use Solana and Cardano as mid-tier bets based on ecosystem performance, and take a high-risk, high-reward position on LILPEPE—while it's still in presale. If Ethereum conquers $4,800, expect reverberations across all three. And with little risk—yet big upside from the presale floor—LILPEPE may be the one many overlook until it’s too late.

