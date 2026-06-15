LIVE: G7 summit in France — Ukraine, Iran deal and global security on agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

WHO, Lula urge G7 action on finishing pandemic treaty

The WHO chief and Brazil's president on Monday urged the G7 to summon the "courage" to finish the international treaty on handling future pandemics, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Wealthy countries and developing nations are at loggerheads over how the pandemic agreement, which was adopted last year, will work in practice.

In a joint open letter, the World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva demanded that the G7 leaders show "political will at the highest level" to finalise a key missing part.

"The world must finish what it started," they wrote.

The agreement's unfinalised Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) mechanism deals with sharing access to pathogens with pandemic potential, then sharing benefits derived from them, such as vaccines, tests and treatments.

The sticky part is deciding how the benefits deriving from pathogens are defined and then shared, how the system is governed, and how equity is guaranteed.

WHO member states' negotiators are due to meet again for more talks from July 6 to 17.

Tedros and Lula said they would need a lift from world leaders to make a breakthrough.

"Instruct your negotiators to come to the July session ready to conclude," they said.

"Treat July 17 as a deadline, not a milestone."

Strategy, not charity

The agreement -- aimed at preventing a repeat of the international disarray in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic -- cannot enter into force until the annex is finalised.

"Estimates from the WHO and others put the lives lost at up to 20 million," said Lula and Tedros.

"Humanity promised itself, in the rawness of that grief, that it would not face such a day again unprepared."

They recalled that the International Monetary Fund estimated that the Covid pandemic cost the world economy more than $13 trillion in lost output -- against which the investment in catching outbreaks early was tiny.

Scientists estimate there is a near one in four chance of another pandemic within the coming decade, they pointed out, adding that advances in biotechnology were being matched unevenly by biosafety, "raising the risk of accidental or deliberate release".

Countries sharing dangerous emerging pathogens must be able to trust that the vaccines and treatments born from that sharing will reach their own people, they said.

This is not charity but strategy, they insisted.

"A virus left to burn anywhere will, in time, find everyone," they said.

They noted that the world was one month into dealing with a deadly Ebola species outbreak in central Africa that has no known cure and no approved vaccines.

"Every month this annex stays unfinished is a month the world is less ready than it could be, and people are less safe than they deserve to be," they said.

Lula will be a guest at the G7 summit, being held from Monday to Wednesday in the French spa town of Evian.

(16:41)

Macron: G7 will ensure US-Iran deal implemented, Strait of Hormuz reopens

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said the G7 countries will do everything they can to ensure that the newly announced US-Iran deal is implemented and the Strait of Hormuz reopens, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

"We will do everything, first of all, to ensure that this agreement becomes a reality and therefore that Hormuz can be reopened peacefully and that traffic can resume," Macron said on broadcaster TF1, as world leaders are arriving in Evian, France, for a three-day Group of Seven summit.

While welcoming the agreement that came after months-long conflict in the region, he renewed his call that everything must be done for its implementation.

"So we have built, together with the British, a mission; we are on the ground, there are several nations on site -- the Dutch, the Italians, the British. We are ready to act very quickly: to send aircraft, to send a frigate, to send mine clearance teams," Macron also said.

He confirmed that France's aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle can also be deployed within two to three days following confirmation.

"So what we are going to do with the Americans, in parallel with the Iranians, is to ensure this deployment so that this reopening of Hormuz can take place peacefully and that it lasts," he explained.

Macron reaffirmed organizing themselves to react very quickly as soon as there is an agreement from all stakeholders, underlining that Oman has already told them they agree to the escorts.

"If the coming days show that this is working, we will therefore deploy together with the British. We will lead this mission. And as I was saying, the French can be proud because their armed forces will be able, in the coming hours, to take part in this stabilization," he added.

Macron further opposed a possible toll in the Strait of Hormuz, warning it would create a precedent for many other straits across the world, thereby driving up prices globally.

"This is something we will also discuss. It is not in line with international law. We defend international law, and we will do everything to ensure that there is no toll," he said.

Macron also noted that G7 partners will do everything to reduce their dependence on the strait.

“It means finding other routes,” he further clarified.

The G7 summit is taking place against the backdrop of a significant diplomatic development in the Middle East, after the US and Iran agreed to a framework deal opening a 60-day window for negotiations.

US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive on Monday afternoon for talks with fellow leaders from other G7 nations: France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK.

EU leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, will also take part.

Several invited guests from outside the G7 will also attend, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as well as the leaders of South Korea, Kenya, and Egypt.

Gulf leaders, among them Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, are also expected to attend.

(14:19)

Trump threatens 100% tariff on French wine before G7 summit

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a 100 percent tariff on French wine and champagne unless France removes its digital services tax on U.S. tech companies, U.S. media reported on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Trump told the New York Post ahead of the summit of Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) that he has asked French President Emmanuel Macron "not to charge American companies," otherwise he would "have no choice but to charge a 100% tariff on all champagnes and all wines coming out of France."

(13:41)

What you should know about G7 host town Evian-Les-Bains



French President Emmanuel Macron has picked the lakeside town of Evian-les-Bains, nestled at the foot of the Alps on Lake Geneva to ​host this year's meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy ‌nations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Here are a few things to know about the town:

Small spa town, big reputation

Evian-les-Bains is a spa town in eastern France's Haute-Savoie region, located on the southern shore of ​Lake Geneva directly across from Switzerland, and with a population of ​just under 10,000.

Despite its modest size, Evian has long drawn visitors ⁠for its thermal springs, lakeside setting, and Belle Epoque architecture.

It was here ​that the "Evian Accords" that ended the Algerian War and recognised an independent Algeria ​were signed.

Source of a global brand

Evian-les-Bains is perhaps best known for the eponymous mineral water brand.

Sourced from springs originating as rainwater and snowmelt filtered through glacial moraine and alpine rock ​layers, the mineral water was first stumbled upon by a French nobleman ​in 1789. Seven years later, the first thermal spa in Evian-les-Bains opened. Commercial bottling began ‌in ⁠1826.

The "Evian" mineral water brand is owned by French company Danone, which produces some 6 million bottles per day.

Past Summit

In 2003, Evian-les-Bains hosted a meeting of what was then the G8, at a time when the group included Russia. Leaders ​in attendance included France's ​President Jacques Chirac, ⁠U.S. President George W. Bush, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

Reconciliation ​among the G8 leaders was the top priority in the ​wake ⁠of the beginning of the Iraq War, which divided the alliance.

Golfer's paradise

For U.S. President Donald Trump, a keen golfer, the area around Evian-les-Bains offers world-class courses. Set ⁠between the ​shores of Lake Geneva and the Alpine ​peaks, the Evian Resort Golf Club offers the Champions Course, which hosts the annual Amundi Evian Championship. ​The course dates back to 1904.

(12:02)

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized nations are set to meet on Monday in the French lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains, where discussions will focus on the wars in Ukraine and Iran, global economic imbalances that could threaten financial stability, and the rapid development of artificial intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Over its 50-year history, the G7 has confronted a series of major geopolitical and economic challenges, ranging from the oil crisis of the 1970s to the global repercussions of U.S. President Donald Trump’s military strikes against Iran.

The group has also faced increasing scrutiny over its relevance at a time when multilateral cooperation is under strain and emerging powers are gaining greater economic and political influence.

The G7 is an informal association of advanced economies and does not have a permanent secretariat or legal status. Its members include the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. The European Union participates in all summit meetings but is not counted among the core seven members and does not assume the rotating presidency because it represents a bloc of 27 countries rather than a single state.

Russia joined the group in 1997, transforming it into the G8, but its membership was suspended in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. France assumed the G7 presidency from Canada in 2026.

The organization was established in the aftermath of the 1973 OPEC oil embargo as a platform for the world’s wealthiest nations to coordinate responses to economic crises. Together, G7 countries account for more than $50 trillion in annual economic output, representing nearly half of the global economy.

During the 1980s, the scope of the group expanded beyond economic issues to include political and security matters. In recent years, it has also become common practice to invite leaders from other countries to participate in discussions. This year’s invited guests include the heads of government of India, South Korea, Kenya and Brazil.

One of the summit’s key objectives will be to demonstrate continued unity in support of Ukraine as it confronts a Russian military campaign now entering its fifth year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to bring the conflict to an end. Zelenskyy has also called for a stronger European role in the peace process amid concerns that Washington’s attention is increasingly focused on developments involving Iran.

European members of the G7 are expected to argue that Ukraine’s position has improved and that Europe is now carrying a greater share of the financial, military and political burden associated with Kyiv’s war effort. They also hope the summit will produce a common approach toward any future negotiations with Putin.

The meeting comes shortly after the United States and Iran announced that they had reached a framework agreement aimed at ending their conflict. Although the accord is not expected to be formally signed until Friday, G7 leaders are likely to seek further details, particularly regarding the timeline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments.

Trump has stated that the waterway will reopen on Friday and said he has ordered an end to the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports.

Ahead of the summit, France had been working to secure a common understanding among G7 members and regional partners on expectations for Iran concerning its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Leaders from Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are also expected to take part in discussions on the issue.

News.Az