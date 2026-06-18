LIVE: World Cup 2026: South Africa vs Czechia
Photo: Al Jazeera
Czechia and South Africa are facing a do-or-die World Cup 2026 Group A clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Full time: Czechia 1-1 South Africa
84' Czechia 1-1 South Africa (Teboho Mokoena)
**
6' Czechia 1-0 South Africa
**
Czechia face South Africa in a crucial Group A clash
**
18:00
Both teams lost their opening matches and sit at the bottom of the table, meaning a second defeat would leave them on the brink of early elimination.
Czechia suffered a devastating late collapse to fall 2-1 against South Korea, while South Africa’s Bafana Bafana were left reeling after a structural breakdown resulted in a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico.
By Aysel Mammadzada