LIVE: World Cup 2026: South Africa vs Czechia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Czechia and South Africa are facing a do-or-die World Cup 2026 Group A clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Full time: Czechia 1-1 South Africa

RECOMMENDED STORIES Ireland removes 42 South African nationals amid xenophobia concerns

US cuts South Africa HIV funding over persecution claims

South Africa sets up new facility to accelerate deportation of Malawians

Israel breaks off contact with Kaja Kallas following apartheid accusations

84' Czechia 1-1 South Africa (Teboho Mokoena)

**

6' Czechia 1-0 South Africa

**

Czechia face South Africa in a crucial Group A clash

**

18:00

Both teams lost their opening matches and sit at the bottom of the table, meaning a second defeat would leave them on the brink of early elimination.

Czechia suffered a devastating late collapse to fall 2-1 against South Korea, while South Africa’s Bafana Bafana were left reeling after a structural breakdown resulted in a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico.

News.Az