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LIVE: World Cup 2026: South Africa vs Czechia

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LIVE: World Cup 2026: South Africa vs Czechia
Photo: Al Jazeera

Czechia and South Africa are facing a do-or-die World Cup 2026 Group A clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Full time: Czechia 1-1 South Africa

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84' Czechia 1-1 South Africa (Teboho Mokoena)

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6' Czechia 1-0 South Africa

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Czechia face South Africa in a crucial Group A clash

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18:00

Both teams lost their opening matches and sit at the bottom of the table, meaning a second defeat would leave them on the brink of early elimination.

Czechia suffered a devastating late collapse to fall 2-1 against South Korea, while South Africa’s Bafana Bafana were left reeling after a structural breakdown resulted in a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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