Liverpool close to appointing Andoni Iraola as manager

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Liverpool are in advanced talks with former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola as the club searches for a replacement for Arne Slot, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

Iraola has emerged as Liverpool’s leading candidate to take over after Slot was dismissed on Saturday following a turbulent second season in charge.

The club is believed to have agreed a deal in principle to bring the Spanish coach, who left Bournemouth at the end of the season, to Anfield.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, who played a major role in appointing Iraola during his time at Bournemouth, is once again leading efforts to recruit the highly regarded manager.

The Reds are reportedly eager to finalize the appointment before the start of the World Cup next week, giving the 43-year-old time to settle in before pre-season preparations begin.

Slot was dismissed after Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League, ending the campaign 25 points behind champions Arsenal.

Although the Dutchman guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season, his second campaign quickly unraveled.

The death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota last year had a significant emotional impact on the club, while the team’s £450 million ($606 million) spending spree on new signings failed to deliver the expected results.

Slot’s relationship with star forward Mohamed Salah also reportedly deteriorated, while supporters grew frustrated with the former Feyenoord manager over poor performances and disappointing results.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Iraola reflects the club’s desire to return to the aggressive and attacking style associated with former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Iraola received widespread praise after leading Bournemouth to a sixth-place finish this season, securing the club’s first-ever qualification for European competition in the Europa League.

He joined Bournemouth from Rayo Vallecano in 2023 and previously managed Mirandes and AEK Larnaca.

Under Iraola, Bournemouth steadily improved, finishing 12th, ninth and sixth over three seasons.

The Spaniard was also commended for his tactical approach and his work in developing young players such as Eli Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott.

Iraola is reportedly interested in bringing Bournemouth assistant Tommy Elphick with him to Liverpool.

Elphick, a lifelong Liverpool supporter, is said to have turned down an offer to become manager of Championship side Bristol City.

News.Az