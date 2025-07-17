Liverpool close to signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool are making significant progress in negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt for the transfer of 23-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike.

The club’s proposed package to sign the 23-year-old striker is in excess of €80million (£69.2m; $92.7m) and personal terms are not expected to be an issue, News.Az reports, citing The Athletic.

The Athletic previously reported that Liverpool had made contact with Frankfurt over a possible move for the Frenchman, who had also been targeted by Newcastle United, but a move to Anfield had always been Ekitike’s preference.

Manchester United also admire the striker, although they have made no formal approach over a transfer.

Frankfurt rejected an offer from Newcastle of around €75million (£64.9m; $86.9m) for Ekitike, in whom the Premier League side cooled their interest as they pursued a deal for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

Ekitike scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists across all competitions for Frankfurt last season after signing for the Bundesliga club permanently in a deal worth €17.5m in the summer of 2024, following a loan spell from PSG in the previous campaign.

News.Az