Liverpool complete historic comeback to beat Barcelona, advance to UCL final

Down 3-0 after the first leg at the Camp Nou, Liverpool did the unthinkable at Anfield, turning around the tie with four answered goals in one of the greatest comebacks the Champions League has ever seen, ESPN reports.

With a three-goal deficit and without two of their famed front three in Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino (both injured), Liverpool got two goals apiece from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum to shock Lionel Messi and Barcelona 4-0 and reach the Champions League final.

