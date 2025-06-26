Liverpool completes Kerkez signing while Lewis-Skelly extends Arsenal contract

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool on Thursday completed the signing of Hungarian international left-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Kerkez has cost around 40 million pounds (about 54.9 million U.S. dollars) and has signed a five-year deal until June 2030 after impressing in his first two seasons in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old's arrival takes Liverpool's summer spending to over 200 million pounds after raiding Bayer Leverkusen to sign Florian Wirtz for around 116 million pounds and Jeremie Frimpong for 29 million pounds.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will also join Liverpool at the start of the year, although Liverpool bought him from Valencia a year ago and lent him back to the Spanish side for last season.

"It's a real honor for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, the biggest club in England. I'm just really, really happy and excited," said Kerkez on the Liverpool website.

"I can't really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season."

"I just want to thank everyone for really showing me big love, even before it will be announced now," he continued, promising to "give absolutely everything to win trophies and hopefully score some goals," he added.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Arsenal's young left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly signed a new five-year contract to assure the 18-year-old England international's future at the Emirates Stadium.

"I'm so proud and happy. I know those words are simple, but I think they sum up how I feel signing for this club. I'm a fan and it's like a dream come true," said the player who has progressed from the club's youth teams to the England national side.

