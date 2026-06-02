Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish reveals cancer battle

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Kenny Dalglish, the Liverpool and Scotland great, has revealed that he is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Dalglish, who is regarded as one of Liverpool’s greatest players and also managed the club across two separate spells, issued a statement on Tuesday disclosing his diagnosis.

The 75-year-old former forward said he had mistakenly posted about his health on social media before later confirming that he is receiving treatment.

“As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer,” Dalglish said.

“Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well.

“Ideally this would have remained private because that's the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand.

“Obviously I did not mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected.”

Liverpool FC sent its “support, best wishes and love” to Dalglish, adding: “The club would also like to underscore his request for privacy moving forward.”

Dalglish’s statement came just 24 hours after it was revealed that Liverpool star Kevin Keegan has stage four cancer.

Dalglish, who was signed from Celtic to replace Keegan in 1977, went on to win six English league titles and three European Cups as part of Liverpool’s feared attacking lineup.

He became player-manager ahead of the 1985/86 season and won both the English title and the FA Cup in his first season in charge.

Nicknamed “King Kenny” by Liverpool supporters, Dalglish guided the club to further First Division titles in 1988 and 1990 and also lifted the FA Cup in 1989.

He was widely praised for his handling of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, which resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters.

However, the emotional toll of the tragedy played a major role in Dalglish’s decision to resign as Liverpool manager in 1991.

He returned to management with Blackburn Rovers later that year and led them to the Premier League title in 1995.

Dalglish also won the League Cup during his second spell as Liverpool manager but was dismissed in 2012 after 16 months following a disappointing Premier League campaign.

He remains a regular presence at Liverpool matches after becoming a non-executive director, and a stand at Anfield was named in his honour in 2018.

News.Az