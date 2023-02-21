Liverpool to take on reigning champions Real Madrid in epic Champions League showdown

Liverpool will take on reigning champions Real Madrid in an epic UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg showdown on Tuesday.

The Reds' clash with Los Merengues at Anfield will be their first match-up since 2022 UEFA Champions League final.

Real Madrid brought the 2022 trophy to their museum, after beating the English Premier League side 1-0 with Vinicius Junior's goal in the final in May 2022.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara will not be able to play against Real Madrid. Ibrahima Konate suffers from a hamstring injury, while Darwin Nunez has a shoulder problem and both players will be doubtful for the Reds in the upcoming game.

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni and Mariano Diaz will be unavailable in the game against the Merseyside club. French striker Karim Benzema is also looking doubtful due to fatigue.

UEFA Champions League fixtures are as follows:

Tuesday:

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Wednesday:

Leipzig vs Manchester city

Inter Milan vs Porto

