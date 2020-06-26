Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year title drought

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions without kicking a ball on Thursday as Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City ended the Reds' 30-year wait to win the English title, AFP reports.

Jurgen Klopp's men sealed a 19th league title for the club with a record seven games left to play after second placed City's defeat left them 23 points adrift.

Liverpool had moved within two points of the title with a 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday.

Their 28th win in 31 league games this season prompted Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to declare "now is our time to win the league" and 24 hours later his wish was granted.

Liverpool got the favour they wanted from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Willian's 78th minute penalty, awarded for a handball by Fernandinho, ended City's two-year reign as champions after Kevin De Bruyne had cancelled out Christian Pulisic's opener.

Liverpool have clinched the title earlier than any other Premier League champions, breaking the previous record of five games left shared by City and Manchester United.

