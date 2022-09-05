Liz Truss becomes UK’s next premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has won the Tory leadership race, the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee announced on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Truss, 46, received votes from 81,326 of the party members, whereas her rival contender Rishi Sunak received 60,399 votes, the committee chairman Sir Graham Brady announced.

Truss will replace Boris Johnson as the country’s new prime minister and she is to become the third female prime minister of the UK after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

Truss is expected to receive the duty of forming a new government from Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday.

News.Az