Local media play important role in Azerbaijan’s life – president

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has hailed the role the media plays in the life of the country.

"I have always rendered great assistance to the Azerbaijani media. It is evidenced by the numerous meetings I have held with media representatives, and I have always tried to support the development of the media with my own work. I am glad that the Azerbaijani media today play an important role in the life of our country,” the head of state told Real TV in an interview.

“In my work, I refer to media reports too, and in some cases I learn of a number of issues from the media and react immediately. I have repeatedly expressed my opinion on this issue and I think that the Azerbaijani media will play a greater role in the life of our country in the future," the president added.

News.Az

