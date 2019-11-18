London's Euston station evacuated due to fire alert

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the British Transport Police (BTP), Euston Station in London has been evacuated over a fire alert, Spuntik reported.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said that they were called at 9:09 a.m. and that they have crews investigating the incident.

According to a spokesperson from London Fire Brigade, there are three fire engines at the scene.

The incident has led to delays and suspensions on the Underground network. Euston Station has since reopened and trains are now stopping as normal.

News.Az

News.Az