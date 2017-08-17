Los Angeles authorities arrest group of Armenians on charges of prescription fraud

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of Armenians was arrested in Los Angeles in early August on charges of fraud and illegal sale of about 2 million prescription pills through sham medical clinics, the website of the US Department of Justice reports.

Those arrested this morning include Minas Matosyan, 36, also known as “Maserati Mike.” According to the indictment, he led the scheme and was engaged in recruiting corrupt doctors, as well as held negotiations on selling fraudulent prescriptions and pills containing drugs.

Moreover, the conspirators allegedly stole the identities of doctors who refused to participate in the scheme. When the doctors refused the offer, the conspirators nevertheless created prescription pads in the doctor’s name and allegedly began selling fraudulent prescriptions without the doctors’ knowledge.

Overall, 12 persons were arrested, including Armen Simonyan, 52, Grisha Sayadyan, 66, Fred Minassian, 50, Hayk Matosyan, 30, Elizabeth Gurumdzhyan, 25, as well as Anait Guyumzhyan, 27.

News.Az

