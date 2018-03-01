Los Angeles police shoot Armenian man to death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Los Angeles police have shot dead an Armenian man.



He was Panorama City resident Orbel Nazarians, 22, according to chief Charlie Beck of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man had called the police and said he had a gun and a knife with him.

The police officers that arrived at the scene had noticed an about-a-half-meter-long sharp rod in his hand.

Nazarians, however, did not obey police instructions and posed a threat to their lives.

In Beck’s words, police turned on their video cameras and recorded the incident in full.

Orbel Nazarians was well-known to the law enforcement for his suicidal tendencies, and the police were forced to open fire and kill him.

The investigation into this incident is still in progress.

News.Az

News.Az