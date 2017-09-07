Lotfi Zadeh's body to be brought to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of the world-famous scientist Lotfi Zadeh, who died this morning, will be brought to Azerbaijan.

According to Oxu.Az, a close friend of Lotfi Zadeh's family, professor of the Azerbaijan Technical University Shahnaz Shahbazova, told AzVision.az that Lotfi Zadeh's body will be brought to Azerbaijan.

"Lotfi Zadeh's body will be brought to Azerbaijan in 10 days. I was with Lotfi Zadeh until the very end. His son Norman was not with his father at the time of his death.

"Before he died, Lotfi Zadeh asked to organize the World Conference "Softcommuting", dedicated to his work, every two years. Then he told me to finish the project and publish it in the form of an article. In addition, he instructed me to conduct work on the application of his scientific articles in Azerbaijan. I gave him my word. He asked to bury him according to Muslim traditions."

