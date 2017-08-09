Lotfi Zadeh's will: "Bury me in Azerbaijan"

Lotfi Zadeh's will: "Bury me in Azerbaijan"

Mass media have recently spread reports regarding the deterioration of Lotfi Zadeh's health condition.

Norman Zadeh, Lotfi Zadeh's son talked about his father's health condition in his exclusive statement to AzVision.

"My father is pretty ill. We are supposed to transport him to Azerbaijan when that horrible day comes.He specifically asked me to have him buried in Azerbaijan", Norman told.

Lotfi Zadeh was born in 1921 in Baku. He is a Professor in the Graduate School, Computer Science Division, Department of EECS, University of California, Berkeley.

