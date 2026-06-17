Louisiana under tropical storm warning amid flood threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Louisiana coast due to a system that could soon develop into a short-lived tropical storm, marking what would be the first of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Regardless of whether it strengthens into a named tropical storm, the system is expected to bring several days of heavy rainfall and significant flooding across Gulf Coast states.

The storm system has already had deadly impacts, with at least two people reported killed in floodwaters in Texas earlier this week.

As of 1 a.m. CT, the system was located about 15 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. It has been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone One, a classification used by the National Hurricane Center for systems that have not yet fully formed but are expected to produce tropical storm conditions on land within 72 hours, or potentially as soon as early today.

Authorities warn that the primary threat from this system remains flooding rain rather than wind, as it continues to move across the region.

It’s forecast to become Tropical Storm Arthur once it moves into the northwest Gulf by early Wednesday morning. The system is then expected to move back inland over extreme east Texas or southwest Louisiana by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Tropical-storm force winds (40 mph or greater) are expected across the warning area from Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana, but the more widespread threat is flooding due to heavy rainfall.

The National Hurricane Center warns that the combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline from Matagorda, Texas through the mouth of the Mississippi River in eastern Louisiana. The highest surge potential exists from Port Bolivar, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana, where 2 to 4 feet of water above tide level is likely.

Flood watches for the dangerous setup have been issued for more than 26 million people from South Texas to central and southern Mississippi. Brownsville, and Houston, Texas; Lake Charles, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Atlanta, Georgia are among the cities that could see significant to life-threatening flash floods.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 4 threat of flash flooding for each day from Tuesday to Thursday in parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Rainfall rates of 3 to 4 inches per hour are possible at times in some of these areas.

Another 5 to 10 inches of rain could fall through Thursday from much of southern Louisiana to central and southern parts of Mississippi and Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle, the hurricane center says. A few spots could see up to 20 inches of rain.

Some locations from southern and eastern Texas to Louisiana and southern Mississippi have seen 4 to 8 inches of rain so far. The highest total as of Tuesday morning was just over 9 inches near Caldwell, Texas.

Texas, Louisiana and southern Mississippi have already been swamped by flooding from this system’s moisture colliding with a stalled front. There have been over 130 reports of flooding across these areas since Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 101 counties and activated additional state emergency response resources on Monday.

In Bandera County, northwest of San Antonio, a woman was killed after her vehicle was swept into a flooded creek early Monday morning. The woman called 911 and said she was “floating downstream at a high rate of speed and unable to exit her vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Authorities launched swift water rescue teams after losing contact with the woman. Her vehicle was found “several miles downstream” and “completely submerged,” the sheriff said.

Street flooding in Montgomery County, part of the greater Houston metro area, led to several stranded vehicles and at least 10 street closures on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Sheriff spokesperson Miranda Hahs.

News.Az