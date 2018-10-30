Low awareness of parents giving rise to children’s psychological problems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Children Hotline Service provides psychological, social and legal assistance to children with Azercell’s support

Study on the calls to Azerbaijan Children Hotline Service operating under the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC has revealed that concerns and psychological problems faced by the children are mainly caused by low awareness of parents in this field.

On these grounds, the team members of Children Hotline Service have been carrying out awareness campaigns for several years. Team members who have organized meetings with the schoolchildren, teachers and parents in a number of schools of Baku by now, have continued awareness campaigns in secondary schools no 147, 27, 56 in Baku and in Goygol as well. The event included presentations and discussions on various topics of children’s rights. Moreover, the participants were enlightened about principles and means of contact of Hotline Service, the criteria of psychological, social and legal aid. The informative leaflets were distributed to the schoolchildren, as well.

Azerbaijan Children Hotline Service established in 2010 in Baku, aims to provide basic psychological assistance, emotional support and prompt help to children, to consult them on the solution of different problems and refer to rehabilitation centers and other services. During its operation, Azerbaijan Child Hotline Service has received more than 32,000 calls from the children, young, as well as parents with various problems who live in different cities and districts of the country. Mobile applications of Hotline service for Android and IOS phones were launched with the initiative and support of Azercell in 2017. The Service also opened its Goygol Office on June 13, 2018. Along with Goygol, the Center serves the children from surrounding districts (Goranboy, Ganja, Shamkir, Gazakh, Aghstafa).

Notably, the Hotline service operates from 09:00 to 18:00 and can be reached via landline and Azercell numbers (012 480 22 80; 050/051 680 22 80), using e-mail service (yardim@usaqxetti.az) and website (www.childhelpline.az).

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99.8% of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az