Low-quality food causes increased poisoning cases in Armenia

A dramatic rise in the reported number of gastrointestinal diseases and poisonings in June, especially among children under 10 is caused by poor-quality food.

The statement came from Liana Torosyan, the head of a health ministry department overseeing especially dangerous and airborne infections, arka.am reports.

She said all the cases reported throughout the country were caused by the poor-quality food and there is no epidemic. She strongly recommended that citizens abstain from the use of perishable foodstuffs in the heat, carefully observe the sanitary and hygienic norms, refrain from buying food or drinks in those stores that do not comply with food safety standards.

"We recommend that parents strictly monitor the nutrition of children and avoid the use of questionable food, in particular, we do not recommend buying soft ice cream, cream confectionery, fresh juices, fish or meat products, especially during hot weather," she said.

According to Hripsime Apresyan, the head of a department at Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital, compared with the previous month, the number of hospitalized people increased by 25%, about 80% of whom are minors.

"Most of the patients were hospitalized with symptoms of vomiting, high temperature and diarrhea with signs of dehydration and intoxication," she noted.

