Lufthansa prolongs suspension of flights to Tel Aviv

Lufthansa Group announced on Monday that it will extend the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until January 31, 2025, amid ongoing tensions in the region and a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"All airlines of the Lufthansa Group will extend the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv up to and including 31 January 2025," the group said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Lufthansa group -- whose carriers include SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings -- has repeatedly modified its schedule in recent months due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, as have other airlines.The group's services to Tel Aviv had previously been suspended until at least December 15. For flagship carrier Lufthansa, the stop had applied until the end of the year.Lufthansa's flights to Tehran are also suspended until the end of January, while those to the Lebanese capital Beirut have been paused until end of February at least.

News.Az