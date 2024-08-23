Lufthansa re-extends suspension of flights to Iran, Israel and Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

German airline Lufthansa announced on Friday that it is re-extending the suspension of flights to the Iranian capital Tehran and the Israeli capital Tel Aviv until September 2 due to ongoing security concerns.

Flights to Beirut, Lebanon, are also suspended until at least September 30 amid rising tensions and fears of a potential conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, News.Az reports citing foreign media.However, flights to Amman, Jordan, and Erbil, Iraq, which were previously suspended, will resume starting August 27.This decision comes as diplomatic efforts by the US, Qatar, and Egypt aim to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, with hopes that easing tensions in Gaza might also help de-escalate the situation between Iran and Israel. Israel is preparing for potential retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah following recent high-profile assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

News.Az