Lufthansa resumes direct flights to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

After a long break this summer, Lufthansa has resumed regular flights to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.

Until this summer, the flights were operated with a short stop at the Tbilisi airport. Starting from November 2021, the airline again offers direct regular flights from Baku to Frankfurt and back. Lufthansa offers its travelers from Azerbaijan up to 4 flights a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays with a departure from Baku at 04:45 and on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays with an arrival in Baku at 21:30.

The aircraft type remains unchanged - Airbus A320 with two service classes: business and economy class.

“We, Lufthansa Group airlines, are gradually expanding the geography of our flights and are pleased to offer again our customers from Azerbaijan direct regular flights from Baku to Frankfurt and further around the world. We are also optimistic about the future development of the route Baku-Frankfurt and looking forward to welcome our customers on board of our flights again,” said Karsten Zang, Lufthansa Group General Manager for Ukraine, Belarus, Turkmenistan and the South Caucasus.

“Lufthansa is our long-term partner which operated direct regular flights to one of the largest hubs in Europe - Frankfurt prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased that successful vaccination programs both in Azerbaijan and Germany and easing of quarantine restrictions enable us to reoffer this highly demanded destination to passengers,” noted Teymur Hasanov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

News.Az