Lufthansa resumes flights to Baku (PHOTO)

Lufthansa, Germany's leading airline, has resumed flights to Azerbaijan’s Baku, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport (Baku) told News.Az. 

The airline will operate flights on the Baku-Frankfurt route on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

During check-in for the flight, passengers must present a certificate of a negative PCR test for coronavirus received within 72 hours before departure. This rule does not apply to children under one year of age. The child's age is calculated taking into account the departure date.

