Lufthansa shares fall amid doubts on mid-term targets

Lufthansa shares slid more than 4% on Tuesday, wiping out gains from the airline’s recent capital markets day.

The decline came after some brokers expressed skepticism about the achievability of the company’s mid-term targets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

JPMorgan called the airline's goals "ambitious" and said execution risks could mean one or two transition years with limited free cash flow.

"We are underweight Lufthansa and are yet to be convinced on the equity story and airline turnaround," they said. Deutsche Bank and Kepler Cheuvreux highlighted structural challenges and a lack of transformational change. A looming pilot strike also added to investor caution. Lufthansa shares fell 4.15% by 0920 GMT, leading fallers on Germany's midcap MDAX index and heading for their biggest one-day drop since April. The stock remains up over 20% year-to-date.

