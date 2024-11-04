Luka Doncic leads Mavericks to 108-85 victory over injury-plagued Orlando Magic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Luka Doncic scored 14 of his 32 points in the first quarter as the Dallas Mavericks surged to a strong start, securing a 108-85 victory over the injury-stricken Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The Mavs, who came up short in their comeback bid against Houston on Thursday, took control early against an Orlando side missing 2023 Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero because of an oblique injury, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Dallas notched their highest-scoring first period of the season to take a 30-22 lead after one quarter and never trailed thereafter.Franz Wagner led the Magic with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, but Orlando made just eight of 41 three-point attempts and were out-scored 52-36 in the paint.Doncic added nine rebounds and seven assists, Daniel Gafford scored 18 points and star guard Kyrie Irving chipped in 17 for Dallas, who led by as many as 33 points."Today was real fun," Doncic said. "We were guarding everybody, defending, rebounding, playing with a lot of pace. So that's fun for me."Klay Thompson, a four-time NBA champion with Golden State who joined Dallas as a free agent this season, had a quiet night with nine points on four-of-10 shooting, connecting on just one of his five three-point attempts.But Mavs coach Jason Kidd said he was impressed with Thompson's impact apart from scoring."I thought he played a great game," Kidd said. "I know we look at him for scoring and shooting threes, but I thought his playmaking, his energy was high. He was moving on both ends at a very high level."The Detroit Pistons bounced back from a 30-point loss to the New York Knicks on Friday to claim their second victory of the season, 106-92 over the Nets in Brooklyn.Star guard Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists and for the first time this season each Pistons starter scored in double figures.Tobias Harris scored 18 points on eight-of 13 shooting with six assists and five rebounds and Malik Beasley added 18 points off the bench for Detroit, who trailed by five at halftime but took the lead for good on Harris's jump shot with 3:08 left in the third quarter.

News.Az