Lukashenko affirms Belarus' intention to participate in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani territories

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has affirmed his country’s intention to actively participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, News.Az reports.

Lukashenko expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to the restoration efforts during a meeting with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis.Reflecting on his recent visit to Azerbaijan, which included a joint tour of the liberated territories with President Ilham Aliyev, Lukashenko conveyed his admiration for the natural beauty and potential of the region.In particular, Lukashenko reminisced about his visit to Shusha, where he remarked to President Aliyev about the unparalleled beauty and pristine environment he had encountered.Expressing confidence in Azerbaijan's ability to accomplish the monumental task of revitalizing these territories, Lukashenko pledged Belarus' full support and participation in the endeavour."We will gladly participate in these works, we have defined the directions. There are no obstacles," Lukashenko added.

News.Az