Lukashenko: Armenia, Azerbaijan should resolve conflict without mediators

Armenia and Azerbaijan should sit at the negotiations table and resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict without any strong or weak mediators, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said as he met with Armenian Ambassador Armen Khachatryan, APA reported citing BelTA agency.



Lukashenko noted that there are conflicting parties who must handle this issue.



“I will openly say that it is not our issue, not my issue. We have nothing to do there. There are conflicting parties who must handle this issue,” said the president.



Lukashenko continued: “When the president of Armenia or the people of Armenia, the president of Azerbaijan or the people of Azerbaijan ask me about it, I tell them that I have only one position: people should have a decent life. Then I say I don't believe that people have a decent life in Nagorno-Karabakh today. Is this a decent life when you feel that you can be wounded or killed every day? Therefore, we have a univocal position: Armenia and Azerbaijan should sit at the negotiations table and solve this problem without any strong or weak mediators. If they want to use someone as a guarantor, they must make this decision together. It is the right time to solve this issue today.”



According to the Belarus leader, people are the priority. “It is inadmissible to play this card in politics when people are dying and suffering,” he added.

News.Az



