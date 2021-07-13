Lukashenko plans to meet with Putin in St. Petersburg on Tuesday

Lukashenko plans to meet with Putin in St. Petersburg on Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will come to St. Petersburg on a working visit on Tuesday to meet with his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin, the Belarusian leader’s press service informs.

"A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in St. Petersburg. During the meeting, the heads of state will discuss the development of cooperation in various spheres, as well as international issues," the message says.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS on Tuesday that the meeting will take place.

News.Az