Lukashenko, Putin discuss situation in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko discussed the situation in Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The presidents also exchanged views on prospects for the further development of relations between the two countries.

Lukashenko announced plans for his talks with Putin speaking earlier in the day at the awarding ceremony of the Union State in the sphere of science and technologies. The Belarusian president said that the awarding ceremony was now a new tradition and he planned to speak about it with Putin later on Friday.

News.Az