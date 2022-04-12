Lukashenko reiterates continued support to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has reaffirmed its strong support for Russia.

Belarus will stand by Russia in any situation, Lukashenko said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport site in the Amur region, News.Az reports citing TASS.

“You can count on the Belarusians. Know that no matter what the situation is, you can count on us, and the Russians can count on us, we will always be there, no matter how the situation develops,” he said.

Lukashenko also noted that Belarus "has something to offer Russia".

News.Az