Lukashenko signs decree on holding All Belarusian People's Assembly

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on holding the 6th All Belarusian People's Assembly on February 11-12, 2021, on Monday, the BelTA news agency reported citing the presidential press service.

According to the decree, participants of the assembly will discuss the main provisions of the program of socio-economic development of Belarus in 2021-2025 and directions of social and political development of the country.

Some 2,700 participants and guests will take part in the assembly. They include leaders of state bodies and organizations, representatives of local councils of lawmakers, civic associations, media outlets, the staff of diplomatic agencies and consulates of foreign countries in Belarus, representatives of Belarusian diasporas, international and foreign organizations in Belarus. According to BelTA, the website of the assembly was launched on Monday. The selection of delegates will begin on December 29. The Belarusian president stated that this assembly will be held in the conditions of unprecedented external pressure on the country.

