Lukashenko suggests Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize if he stops wars

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has suggested that U.S. President Donald Trump should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in ending global wars.

“He [Trump] will have to sacrifice everything in order to not only make America great. They are free to make it great but in the interests of the entire world if they aspire to lead it,” Lukashenko said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing BelTA. The head of state recalled that as part of the election campaign Donald Trump promised to do everything in order to end wars, including in Ukraine. More than 50 conflicts are in progress across the globe.“If he does that, we will send a petition [to nominate him] for the Nobel Peace Prize. He will get it for doing a good deed. I have hope that he will fulfill his promises. But America is not Belarus: they may forget things. But we hope that he will keep his promise,” the Belarusian leader stated.At the same time the president noted that not everything will depend on Donald Trump. As for the conflict in Ukraine, at least two parties to the conflict will have to contribute to its resolution. “He is going to try to end the war in Ukraine but it is not a unilateral process. He may have to come to terms and probably not only with Russia. It affects very many countries,” Lukashenko added.

News.Az