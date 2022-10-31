Lula da Silva wins second round of Brazil's presidential elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party won the second round of presidential elections on Sunday, thereby setting to serve a third four-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Figures released by the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) showed that Lula da Silva obtained more than 60 million votes, or 50.89 percent of the vote, surpassing current President Jair Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party, who received over 58 million votes, or 49.11 percent.

This is the smallest margin in a second-round presidential election in Brazil's history.

In the first round held on Oct. 2, Lula da Silva garnered 48.3 percent of the vote, compared to 43.2 percent for Bolsonaro.

Lula da Silva, 77, served as the Brazilian president for two terms between 2003 and 2010.

Lula da Silva focused his campaign on social issues, making pledges including minimum wage increases, strengthening of state-owned companies, and efforts against hunger and poverty.





