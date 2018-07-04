Lunar eclipse to take place in July – ANAS

Lunar eclipse will occur on July 27, Khidir Mikayilov, Deputy Director of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasiraddin Tusi for Scientific Affairs of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), told APA.

He said that the eclipse will begin at 22:24 (Baku time), will reach a maximum at 00:21, and end at 02:19.

According to Mikayilov, the lunar eclipse will be fully visible in Azerbaijan. At the same time, there will be Mars and Earth opposition.

The deputy director noted that the lunar eclipse will take place in the equatorial zone of the Earth.

“This lunar eclipse will be central. Thus, the Moon will pass through the center of the Earth's shadow,” he added.

The first lunar eclipse this year took place on January 31.

