Luxembourg FM hails his country's successful cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Consultations between MFA's held in Luxembourg last April laid the foundation for effective cooperation in bilateral relations."

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn has hailed his country`s bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, according to AzVision.

"During the past 25 years Azerbaijan and Luxembourg have achieved the development of pragmatic and successful cooperation in different spheres, strengthening the ties between the two countries, deepening the process of mutual recognition of the two nations and strengthening the mutual trust between the two countries," said Asselborn as he had an exchange of congratulatory letters with Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Minister Asselborn emphasized the great potential of bilateral relations and expressed his conviction that this anniversary will create new opportunities for further development of relations and cooperation for the mutual interest of the two countries.

The minister wished the people of Azerbaijan peace and tranquility.

In his letter addressed to his counterpart, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that close cooperation and effective political dialogue have been established between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg and the visit of the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, His Royal Highness Henri during the 1st European Games organized in Azerbaijan in 2015 is a clear example of this cooperation.

FM Mammadyarov pointed out that consultations between MFA's held in Luxembourg last April laid the foundation for effective cooperation in bilateral relations and also established a rich agenda to advance the future relations. In this regard, he expressed hope that the next phase of the consultations will be held in Baku in the second half of 2018.

The Azerbaijani FM underlined that Luxembourg is one of the important partners of Azerbaijan within the European Union. He expressed his conviction that the agreement on strategic partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan which was officially launched during the last visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the EU institutions will establish a solid foundation for the development of EU-Azerbaijan relations by providing a legal framework.

News.Az

News.Az