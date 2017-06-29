Luxembourg hosts exhibition "Azerbaijan-a country of tolerance"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Luxembourg has hosted an exhibition "Azerbaijan-a country of tolerance".

Azerbaijan Culture Association “Karabakh” in Luxembourg hosted the opening ceremony of the exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan-a country of tolerance" with the support of Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium and Luxemburg and "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC. The exhibition features 84 works of 24 young artists of Azerbaijan, according to AzerTag.

Opening the event, vice-president of the cultural center "Karabakh" Eva Rodik, told about the importance of such events. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Fuad Iskenderov spoke of Azerbaijan’s ancient history, culture, strong traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism.

The event was attended by members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Luxembourg, the NGOs, research centers, and etc.

The event was widely covered by the Luxembourg Mass Media.

News.Az

