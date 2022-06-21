Yandex metrika counter

Luxembourg’s prime minister visits Kyiv

  • World
  • Share
Luxembourg’s prime minister visits Kyiv

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Tuesday arrived in Kyiv to express his country’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine, News.Az reports.

“Arrived in Kyiv. Showing Luxembourg’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Because as long as Russia’s war lasts, Luxembourg will stand with Ukraine,” the premier said on Twitter.

News about - Luxembourg’s prime minister visits Kyiv

Bettel also visited Borodianka, a settlement in the Bucha region of Ukraine’s Kyiv Oblast to view the destruction caused by the war.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      