Luxembourg’s prime minister visits Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Tuesday arrived in Kyiv to express his country’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine, News.Az reports.

“Arrived in Kyiv. Showing Luxembourg’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Because as long as Russia’s war lasts, Luxembourg will stand with Ukraine,” the premier said on Twitter.

Bettel also visited Borodianka, a settlement in the Bucha region of Ukraine’s Kyiv Oblast to view the destruction caused by the war.

News.Az