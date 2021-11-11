M6.6 quake hits off Japan's Okinawa, no threat of tsunami

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 hit off Japan's Okinawa early Thursday, but there is no threat of damage from a tsunami despite possible sea-level fluctuations, the weather agency said, News.Az reports citing Kyodo News.

The quake occurred at 12:45 a.m., registering 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Miyako Island in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, with the focus south of Okinawa Island at a depth of about 10 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of major injuries or damage. The weather agency said sea levels could show slight changes in the chains of islands in Okinawa in the few hours following the temblor.

News.Az