Maçakızı resort: Secret bohemian hotel intrigues again

The Maçakızı resort in Bodrum, hosting world-class celebrities from around the world, announced the opening of the summer season with several innovations.

One of the favourite hotels of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell has recently completed its renovation plan, started few years ago with refurbishment of all the rooms and suites. Now they are equipped with ultramodern furniture, travertine heated floors, open-plan bathtubs and showers with the effect of tropical rainfall. At the same time, adhering to the Barefoot luxury (‘informal luxury’) concept, the hotel retained its original simplicity and relaxed atmosphere of the bohemian villa, where guests relax by the pool in the shade of olive trees, and lemons ripen in the courtyard. All 53 rooms and 21 suites of Maçakızı are decorated with the paintings of famous Turkish artist Suat Akdemir. In every room, there are pillows with a duck down and a pinch of lavender, created specifically for the hotel by fashion designer Rifat Ozbek.

The outdoor areas of the resort complex underwent renovation as well. Here it should be noted that for decades the Maçakızı hotel was considered a carefully guarded secret of Bodrum. The hotel rooms never appeared on sale on aggregator websites, and information about the hotel was passed by word of mouth. It was the absence of an occasional audience that attracted jetsetters from around the world. The rows of superyachts and boats in the bay near the hotel, a beach club, a bar and a restaurant, crowded with party people from all over the world, have long been a tradition in July and August.

London - Bodrum

The announced opening of the summer residence of London’s famous Bodyism fitness club for the first time in Bodrum is another novelty introduced by the hotel. Having the royal family members, movie stars, fashion designers and models among its clientele, the club will open its doors on June 14

Bodyism was created in 2006 by James Duigan, who developed a system of highly effective workouts designed to reduce weight and build a tight slender body. The club instructors will help the hotel guests to shape an athletic body with the help of individually designed workouts and a system of nutrition. Exercises are selected individually and accompanied by branded cocktails based on Clean & Lean food additives, as well as recommendations for a healthy diet and lifestyle. Indoor and outdoor workouts will be guided by a certified personal Bodyism trainer Mai Copsoe.

The sights opening from the Maçakızı hotel inspire and embrave. Cascading down from a hill to the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea, the resort complex is located on the northern coast of the Bodrum peninsula in a stunning fishers’ village of Turkbuku. On the one side, the hotel is approached by a lush Mediterranean garden and on the other side an azure Aegean Sea, sparkling in the frame of bright pink bougainvilleas.

Secrets of the Queen of Spades

It should be noted that Maçakızı hotel, which has been beautifying over the years, was founded in 1977 by the Queen of Istanbul bohemia, Aylu Emiroglu. The name of the hotel means "the Queen of Spades" in Turkey, that is how friends called Ayla.

As Bodrum has been turning from a quiet provincial city into an international resort, Maçakızı acquired the glory of a magnet for the creative elite - artists, musicians, writers, journalists and other intellectuals who were striving for simplicity and naturalness on vacations. In 2000, Aylu’s son - restaurateur Sahir Emiroglu took up the reigns of the hotel. He decided to move the hotel to a new, much larger place with a private beach in Turkbuku. From that moment, the boutique hotel attracts a glamorous audience from all over the world.

Today the Maçakızı resort tries to keep the garland in everything. The famous restaurant of the hotel offers an unforgettable combination of traditional and innovative cuisine. Lunches arranged in a format of a gourmet buffet are served in the hotel premises, and for dinner, they serve dishes of high Mediterranean cuisine in the open air right at the sea edge.

The NUXE hotel spa, created in partnership with the prestigious brand of French cosmetics NUXE, also stands out for its originality. Here the guests are offered face and body treatments based on advanced cosmetics created in the NUXE laboratory in Paris, such as the award-winning Nuxellence series or Huile Prodigieuse, a bestseller for more than 20 years, as well as a superb multifunctional dry oil containing 98% of natural substances.

In short, the hotel makes every effort to organize a memorable vacation for its guests. By the way, if you happen to be here, take time to visit the attractions located close to the resort complex, including the ruins of one of the seven World Wonders - the Mausoleum in Halicarnassus, the Myndos Gate, the Amphitheater, the Castle of St. Peter and the Underwater Archaeological Museum.

Eager to visit the nearby Greek islands - Kos, Rhodes, Patmos or Mykonos? Not a problem: the hotel's concierge service will organize the yacht cruises for you in a jiffy!

